Arizona State Retirement System Sells 5,347 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 2,272.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 313,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $370,029,000 after acquiring an additional 227,087 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 188.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 207,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 172.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 146,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 133.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 134,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS opened at $24.13 on Friday. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Several analysts recently commented on TDS shares. Raymond James upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

