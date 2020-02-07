Arizona State Retirement System Sells 56,906 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,906 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 183,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 29,506 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

ROIC stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Haines sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $181,800.00. Also, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 54,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $4,699,655.75. Insiders sold 70,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,936 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

