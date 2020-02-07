Arizona State Retirement System Sells 6,515 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 195,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 40,350 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 187,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $178.98 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12 month low of $141.79 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In related news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

