Arizona State Retirement System Sells 6,714 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.05% of Allegiant Travel worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.73.

Shares of ALGT opened at $167.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.07. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $120.91 and a twelve month high of $183.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.92 and a 200-day moving average of $160.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

