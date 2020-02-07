Arizona State Retirement System Sells 7,078 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,078 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Allegheny Technologies worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.63. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut Allegheny Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.