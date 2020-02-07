Arizona State Retirement System Sells 7,718 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 10.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 13.9% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

FLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.