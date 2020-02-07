Arizona State Retirement System Sells 9,414 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of Rogers worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rogers by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROG opened at $118.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.99. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $116.17 and a 52-week high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Rogers from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

