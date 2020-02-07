Arizona State Retirement System Takes $1.34 Million Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Essential Properties Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPRT opened at $28.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPRT. Capital One Financial began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

