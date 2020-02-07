Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,429 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Bottomline Technologies worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,918,000 after buying an additional 162,367 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,870,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 616,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after buying an additional 46,150 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 20.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,070,000 after buying an additional 93,952 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 426,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,776,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $118,800.00. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $751,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $711,310. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bottomline Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

