Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,802 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Cadence Bancorp worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CADE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other news, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $403,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $403,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 391,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,979.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $498,120. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CADE opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $23.22.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.