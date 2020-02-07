Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,817 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Dorman Products worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 15.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 37,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DORM. Stephens began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $73.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.74. Dorman Products Inc. has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.49.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

