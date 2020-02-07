Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,942 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110,289 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.07% of First Bancorp worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 206,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 229,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

First Bancorp stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancorp Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

