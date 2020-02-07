Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,856 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Korn Ferry worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.33. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

