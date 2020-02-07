Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Sensient Technologies worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 23.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 620,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $75.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.