Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.67 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. Armada Hoffler Properties updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.16-1.20 EPS.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 173,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,243. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a current ratio of 13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Several research analysts have commented on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

