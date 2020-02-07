Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 15,737 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 890,989 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,737 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 20.2% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $140,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Microsoft stock opened at $183.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,396.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $104.26 and a 12-month high of $184.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.