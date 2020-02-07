ArtByte (ABY) Market Cap Hits $2,158.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ArtByte alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00753345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009509 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007725 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000632 BTC.

About ArtByte

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArtByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArtByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.