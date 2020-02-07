Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,580 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.8% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $105.28 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $105.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.07.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

