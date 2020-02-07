Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $18,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 404,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,249,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.14.

NYSE:AJG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.94. 38,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.07. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $105.67. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

