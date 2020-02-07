ASOS plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ASOS plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on ASOMF shares. Peel Hunt upgraded ASOS from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Shore Capital downgraded ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of ASOMF stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03. ASOS has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

