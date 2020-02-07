Asset Dedication LLC Buys 1,856 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

NYSE XOM opened at $61.88 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $59.89 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $253.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

