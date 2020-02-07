AstraZeneca (AZN) to Release Earnings on Friday

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect AstraZeneca to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $50.03 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

