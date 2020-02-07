Atheios (ATH) Trading Up 30.3% This Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Atheios has a market cap of $8,555.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

