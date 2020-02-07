ATLANT Hits Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and OKEx. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. ATLANT has a market cap of $1.24 million and $224.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.19 or 0.02998327 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00226162 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00032795 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00131944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT’s launch date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates, YoBit, OKEx, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

