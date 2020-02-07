Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 target price on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.28. 374,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $60.72.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $170,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,381.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 51,032.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,013,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,336 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $30,428,000. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $31,481,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 717,148.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 487,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after purchasing an additional 487,661 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 924.0% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 447,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 403,765 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

