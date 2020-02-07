ATN (ATN) Trading 24.6% Lower Over Last Week

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 38.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One ATN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Hotbit, Allcoin and RightBTC. ATN has a market capitalization of $567,338.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ATN has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The official website for ATN is atn.io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io.

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit, Allcoin and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

