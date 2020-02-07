Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,014 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 184,192 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Autodesk worth $82,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,401 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $205.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $207.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bernstein Bank lowered Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

