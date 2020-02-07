Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on AUTO. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of AUTO stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. Autoweb has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.28%. The business had revenue of $28.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoweb will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoweb stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Autoweb worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

