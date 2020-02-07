AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Increased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.09% of AutoZone worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,056.81. The stock had a trading volume of 22,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,553. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,151.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1,136.60. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price objective (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.40.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

