AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVEO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,848 shares in the company, valued at $191,308.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 67,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 290,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,670,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,802 shares during the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $89.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 120.85% and a negative return on equity of 561.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.