Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,822 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 492,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 410,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 381,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,787 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 349,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.40.

AVY stock opened at $137.13 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

