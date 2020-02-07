Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Takes $3.70 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.1% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $750,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.9% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.53 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $152.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $398.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.08.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

