Bailard Inc. Grows Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,416 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,923 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.8% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 103.6% in the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 69.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $412,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $142.70 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

