Bailard Inc. Purchases 2,172 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,938 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.0% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $891,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $202.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

