Bailard Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,475.97 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,014.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,414.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,285.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,517.30.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

