Bailard Inc. Sells 2,536 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $109.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a PE ratio of 72.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.92%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

