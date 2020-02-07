Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 147.50 ($1.94).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAKK shares. HSBC downgraded Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

BAKK opened at GBX 139.80 ($1.84) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $811.20 million and a PE ratio of 18.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.64. Bakkavor Group has a 52-week low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 172.60 ($2.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

