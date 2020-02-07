Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,647 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704,738 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,610 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,208,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,336 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,802,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $65.35 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.55.

