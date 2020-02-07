Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify in the second quarter worth $29,047,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify by 10,018.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,794,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,113 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify in the second quarter worth $336,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify in the second quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify in the third quarter worth $339,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $154.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Spotify has a 1 year low of $110.57 and a 1 year high of $161.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.04.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Spotify from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.81.

Spotify Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.