Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,014 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $367.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.25. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $249.10 and a 12 month high of $374.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

