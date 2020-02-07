Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in Allstate by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Allstate by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Allstate by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 17,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

ALL stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $91.12 and a 52 week high of $125.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.