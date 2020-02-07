Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.58.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $554.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.96. The company has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.54 and a 1 year high of $555.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Insiders have sold a total of 61,726 shares of company stock valued at $32,958,026 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

