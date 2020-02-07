Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

VYM opened at $94.20 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $94.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.02.

