Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 11,954 Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,954 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FINX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 225,353 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 52,950 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 18,162 shares in the last quarter.

FINX stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76.

