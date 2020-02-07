Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 12,296 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,015,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,783,000 after purchasing an additional 399,820 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,920,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,292 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,549,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after purchasing an additional 565,867 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,096,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,978,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,598,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,975 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $29.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0695 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

