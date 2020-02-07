Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,566 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,105,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,125,000 after acquiring an additional 698,009 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Marriott International by 809.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,392,000 after purchasing an additional 439,370 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,043,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Marriott International by 24.8% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,201,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 238,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $15,061,000. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $146.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $147,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

