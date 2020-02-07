Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 29,110 Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,110 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $8,747,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $110,000.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of CHWY opened at $27.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21. Chewy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHWY. Wedbush upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 9,057 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $253,958.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,450.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,888 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $5,492,699.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 810,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,737,327.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,501,197 shares of company stock valued at $129,478,814.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.