Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 210,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,232,000 after buying an additional 379,570 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average of $51.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.32 and a 1-year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.