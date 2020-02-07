Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,899,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,238,000 after purchasing an additional 72,195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after acquiring an additional 419,734 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,795,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,289,000 after acquiring an additional 445,148 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,437,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,898,000 after acquiring an additional 159,521 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $31.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.04. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

