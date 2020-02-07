Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $36.68 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $38.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71.

